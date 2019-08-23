State trooper shot in East St. Louis

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

State police have confirmed that a trooper was shot attempting to execute a warrant in East St. Louis during the early morning hours Friday.

Several suspects have been taken into custody near the scene at 43rd Street and Caseyville Avenue. The state trooper was transported to an area hospital. His condition is unknown.

The streets are lined with police vehicles. Armored police, SWAT and tactical units remain on the scene.

This is a breaking story. Stay connected to bnd.com for developments.