Man who robbed IDOT worker at gunpoint sentenced to 17 years in prison

A St. Louis man who robbed an Illinois Department of Transportation employee last year in Collinsville was sentenced to 17 years in prison on Thursday.

Phillip M. Campbell Jr., 25, pleaded guilty to armed robbery with discharge of a firearm on June 3, a news release from Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons stated. He was charged with armed robbery, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery in April 2018.

Around 10:40 a.m. on April 12, 2018, an IDOT employee working on a job site in Collinsville called police to report he was attacked and that his wallet had been stolen from him, including his credit cards and ID. Collinsville police arrived at Eastport Plaza and Executive Drive to find him bleeding from the head with “obvious” head injuries, the release stated.

Police concluded that the man got the injuries from a firearm, and that the gun had been discharged during the struggle, but no one was hit. A debit card taken from the IDOT worker was used in Missouri soon after the hold-up, Maj. Brett Boerm of the Collinsville Police Department told the BND at the time.

Boerm said that a suspect had been identified within 24 hours.

Circuit Judge Kyle Napp ordered the 17-year sentence for Campbell, who must serve 50 percent of the sentence.

Abias Crosby, also of St. Louis, who was also charged with one count of robbery in the incident, was convicted in August 2018. According to Madison County Court records, he is awaiting sentencing.