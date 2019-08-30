Video shows truck deliberately ram into Maryville gym

Watch as truck driver deliberately rams into building In this provided video, watch as a man drives his truck into into a building in the 2500 block of Vandalia Street in Maryville. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In this provided video, watch as a man drives his truck into into a building in the 2500 block of Vandalia Street in Maryville.

A video taken by a man shopping at a strip center shows a truck driver deliberately crash into a gym in Maryville.

Police said the driver was involved in a domestic abuse case with a woman and he was charged on Friday.

Jason Zajac, 43, of Troy, was charged after officers met with prosecutors, Maryville Police Chief Rob Carpenter said.

Zajac was charged with the following offenses:

▪ Four counts of attempted first-degree murder

▪ One count of aggravated battery.

▪ One count of criminal damage to property over $10,000.

▪ One count of criminal damage to property over $500

▪ One count of aggravated assault on a peace officer.

Zajac was arrested in a cornfield after a short pursuit from the CrossFit 557 gym at 2537 Vandalia St. on Wednesday afternoon. No serious injuries were reported.

The video was shot by Craig Shelton, who had gone to the strip center to shop at a store near the gym.

“I was amazed,” said Shelton, who lives near Mount Vernon. “I wasn’t thinking he was going to go through the building.”

Shelton said he first heard some tires squealing but did not hear the crunching sound of vehicles colliding as he first expected. But about two minutes later, he again heard squealing tires and a crunching sound of vehicles colliding.

That’s when he stepped out onto the sidewalk and starting taking a video of the truck in the parking lot.

The video then shows the truck drive into the gym’s entrance, back out and then head toward the rear of the strip mall.

Police said the truck also struck the rear doors of the gym.