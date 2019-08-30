Police say this man almost hit a sheriff while smoking from a pipe. Then it got worse.

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man was arrested by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department this week after almost hitting a squad car while allegedly smoking from a glass pipe, police say.

Matthew A. Hedtkamp, 32 of Marissa, was arrested Aug. 27, after members of the sheriff’s departments Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Unit attempted to make a traffic stop on a red Dodge Avenger. Police say Hedtkamp fled north on Illinois 3 where he struck a vehicle at the intersection of Illinois 3 and Bottom Road in Columbia.

Police say he then left the scene of the accident and continued driving north to Interstate 255 where he traveled across the Jefferson Barracks Bridge. Police terminated their pursuit at that time.

Sheriff Neal Rohlfing said in a press release it is believed Hedtkamp stole the vehicle from Marissa.

He was later arrested by St. Louis County Police and is currently being held in St. Louis.

Monroe County States Attorney’s Office issued warrants for aggravated fleeing and eluding and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle. He was issued a $50,000 bond and is to be extradited from Missouri.