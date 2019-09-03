Man found slain in East St. Louis. Police believe victim was from outside the city.

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

A 33-year old man was found dead early Monday morning in East St. Louis.

The victim was identified as Justin Conner.

Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Elbert Jennings confirmed that the victim was shot to death.

A witness went to the East St. Louis Police Department at 2:57 a.m. and told police about the victim’s body being in the 1600 block of Belmont, Jennings said. Police went there and located the victim, Jennings said. He was pronounced dead at about 4 a.m. by St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

So far police have not identified any suspects or a motive.

Jennings said police are following up on some strong leads. Asked whether the victim was an East St. Louis resident, Jennings said the victim had multiple residences, but they all appear to be outside of East St. Louis.

No other details were immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to contact East St. Louis police at 618-482-6767.