Troy man crashes car, then steals the car of a Good Samaritan who stopped to help him

A Troy man faces felony charges after police say he stole the car of a Good Samaritan who stopped to help him Monday after the man crashed his car.

David A. Hansford, 50, has been charged with one count of being an armed habitual criminal and one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking in Bond County, a news release from the Illinois State Police stated.

Around 3:30 a.m., ISP responded to investigate a single-vehicle rollover crash on westbound Interstate 70 about half a mile west of U.S. 40 in Bond County. Before troopers arrived, a witness to the crash called 911 and stopped to assist the driver.

Police say Hansford then displayed a handgun at the witness and “forcibly” stole the Good Samaritan’s car — a 2018 white Ford F150, and fled the scene westbound on I-70. The victim had to call 911 again to report the carjacking.

Maryville police and an ISP trooper saw the stolen truck on I-55 near U.S. 40 and attempted to make a traffic stop. Hansford then initiated a pursuit with police, which eventually ended when he crashed the car on Illinois 162 and Pleasant Ridge Road in Maryville, according to police. Hansford was taken into police custody and treated and released for minor injuries.

Hansford was in the Bond County Jail on a $500,000 bond until Tuesday, when he was taken into custody by the Illinois Department of Corrections on a separate warrant. He was previously convicted of several crimes in Clinton and Madison counties and has served time in state prison before being paroled in March.