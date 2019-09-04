Crime
Althoff student arrested after police respond to report of weapon on school property
A 15-year-old student was arrested Tuesday night at Althoff Catholic High School after police responded to a report of a weapon on the school’s property.
After getting into an altercation with another student, the boy allegedly retrieved a knife from his parent’s car and went back inside the school, according to a Belleville Police Department news release about its investigation. Police said no one was injured.
Other students, staff and the boy’s father helped deescalate the situation, according to the release.
Police responded to the school around 5:45 p.m. They arrested the boy, who was unarmed at the time, without incident and secured a knife from the scene, the release stated.
The boy was being held at the St. Clair County Juvenile Detention Center on Wednesday pending charges. Police said the investigation was ongoing.
