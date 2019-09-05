Shiloh police say threat made on social media against Whiteside Middle School

What happens during a school lockdown? A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works.

Shiloh Police have a heightened presence at Whiteside Middle School after a possible social media threat.

The threat was made late Wednesday night against the school at 111 Warrior Way. The district is working with the Shiloh Police Department.

A news release said both a school investigation and criminal investigation are ongoing. If anyone has information regarding the threat, they are asked to call Shiloh Police at 618-632-9047.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.