Shiloh police say threat made on social media against Whiteside Middle School
Shiloh Police have a heightened presence at Whiteside Middle School after a possible social media threat.
The threat was made late Wednesday night against the school at 111 Warrior Way. The district is working with the Shiloh Police Department.
A news release said both a school investigation and criminal investigation are ongoing. If anyone has information regarding the threat, they are asked to call Shiloh Police at 618-632-9047.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
