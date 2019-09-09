Cahokia man found dead at site of former East St. Louis gas station

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

Police discovered the body of a 23-year-old Cahokia man Sunday afternoon on a lot where a gas station once stood in East St. Louis.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the victim as Montez Jackson, of 13 Gloria St. in Cahokia. Dye said Jackson was pronounced dead at 4:53 p.m. by an emergency room doctor at Touchette Regional Hospital in Centreville.

An autopsy is pending.

East St. Louis and Illinois State police are investigating.

The public is asked to call police if they have any information regarding this murder.

Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Elbert Jennings said East St. Louis Police were called to Sixth Street and Martin Luther King Drive on the report of shots fired. Montez was found dead at the other location a short time later.

Jennings confirmed Jackson was shot multiple times.

Jennings would not comment on what evidence was gathered, such as bullet casings, the kind of gun that was used or whether police recovered a weapon.

“We are working leads,” Jennings said.