Woman dies after swallowing unknown substance during arrest, Waterloo police say

A 40-year-old woman has died after police say she swallowed an unknown substance during a drug arrest in Monroe County.

Officers from the Waterloo Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a U-Haul vehicle for a traffic violation on Tuesday. Three passengers were arrested on drug-related charges, a news release from the department stated.

During the booking process, the woman swallowed the substance and was transported to Memorial Hospital in Belleville in an ambulance, according to police.

After being released from the hospital, she was transported back to Monroe County Jail by Waterloo police, they stated. When she arrived at the jail, she was discovered to be unresponsive and police administered CPR.

The woman was taken by Monroe County EMS to Red Bud Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Randolph County Coroner’s Office is investigating her death.