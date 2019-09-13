Man accused of shooting Illinois state trooper is indicted by grand jury

Raw video from scene where Illinois State Police officer was shot An Illinois state trooper was shot in East St. Louis on Aug. 23. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An Illinois state trooper was shot in East St. Louis on Aug. 23.

Christopher R. Grant, who is accused of shooting and killing State Police Trooper Nicholas Hopkins on Aug. 23, was indicted Friday for first degree murder.

He also was indicted with being an armed habitual criminal, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, armed violence, and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

Charging documents say Grant was previously convicted of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.

The documents allege that Grant committed armed violence when he delivered between one and 15 grams of cocaine to a confidential source two days before Hopkins was shot. Grant was armed with a handgun and a semi-automatic rifle, the documents say.

Hopkins, 33, was an Illinois State Police SWAT Trooper, was struck after gunfire broke out when officers attempted to execute a no-knock search warrant at a duplex at 1426 N. 42nd St. near Caseyville Avenue in East St. Louis on Aug. 23. Hopkins died in St. Louis University Hospital later that day.

Hopkins, a 10-year veteran from Waterloo, is survived by his wife, Whitney, and three young children.

Grant, who is being held in the St. Clair County Jail on $5 million bond, has yet to hire an attorney, according to St. Clair County Circuit Clerk records. During his Aug. 26 arraignment, Grant said he was considering whether he would get a private attorney.

Al Stewart, Jr. , 20, of East St. Louis, who also was arrested after Hopkins was shot, was indicted on Friday as well.

Stewart was indicted by the grand jury for armed violence, unlawful possession with the intent to distribute, and obstructing justice.

Charging documents say Stewart had between 10 and 30 grams of marijuana and hid a .40 caliber Glock handgun.

Stewart’s bond was set at $250,000 and also was still in the St. Clair County Jail. St. Clair County online records show that Stewart is being represented by a public defender. A representative from the public defender’s office could not be reached for comment Friday.