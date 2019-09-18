Man dies while in custody of Madison County Sheriff’s Department

The punishment for drug crimes in Illinois Here's what you'll face if you're caught with marijuana, cocaine, heroin or meth in Illinois. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's what you'll face if you're caught with marijuana, cocaine, heroin or meth in Illinois.

Illinois State Police are investigating the death of a Benld man while he was in the custody of Madison County Sheriff’s deputies on Monday.

The sheriff’s department was called to Williamson Avenue and Fourth Street in Williamson at about 10:57 p.m. on the report of a man “acting erratically and attempting to damage vehicles,” according to an ISP release.

The man, later identified as Jason A. Strahan, 41, became combative with the deputies during his arrest, but was eventually taken into custody, the release stated. A taser was used on Strahan during that time.

Shortly after, Strahan became unresponsive and medical services were called, the ISP said. He was taken for treatment to an area hospital, where he later died.

The ISP release stated that the investigation continued and will include an autopsy and toxicology screening. When the investigation is over, all of its findings will be presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, the release stated.

ISP stated it would not release further information about the incident as of Wednesday afternoon.