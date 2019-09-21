Wood River DUI suspect accused of crashing into nine vehicles

Drunken drivers caused 349 fatal crashes in Illinois in 2017 Police in Illinois issued 2,357 DUIs in 2017 and nationally, more than 1 million DUIs were given to drunken drivers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police in Illinois issued 2,357 DUIs in 2017 and nationally, more than 1 million DUIs were given to drunken drivers.

After nine parked vehicles were struck in Wood River, police arrested a woman who was charged with DUI in connection with the damages.

Susan M. Garrett, 39, of Wood River was charged with aggravated driving under the influence and four counts of over $500 criminal damage to property, police said. All five of the charges are felonies.

Online Madison County court records did not list an attorney for Garrett. She was released from the Madison County Jail on Saturday.

Garrett was arrested early Thursday after police found five vehicles damaged in the 600 block of Second Street and four vehicles in the area of George and Beach streets.

Garrett was driving an SUV that struck the vehicles, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Wood River resident Diane Cox told Channel 2-KTVI that she’d just purchased one of the damaged vehicles for her son but it is now considered a total loss.

Cox told the television station, “I was blown away” when she saw all the damaged vehicles when she returned home from work Thursday morning.