Crime

Madison police warn of ‘armed and dangerous’ man on the run after gun fight

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By
Madison

Police are warning people in the metro-east to be on the look out for an “armed and dangerous” man they say was involved in a gun fight last month.

Oreido S. Morris, 25, of Madison, is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened around 5:10 p.m. on Aug. 27 in Madison, the Madison Police Department posted on Facebook.

According to the post, Morris was in a vehicle when he became involved in a gun fight with another person in another vehicle in the middle of the street in the 1500 block of Fourth Street.

During the incident, police said, each person used a long rifle, and the two fired more than 20 rounds at each other. No one was injured during the incident, but several homes and cars were struck by bullets.

Police stated in the post that Morris’ whereabouts were unknown but that the department continues to investigate leads.

On Sept. 19, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Morris with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, one count of reckless discharge of a firearm and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Anyone with information on the case or Morris’ whereabouts can call Madison police at 618-876-4300 or leave an anonymous tip at 618-877-1926.

Profile Image of Hana Muslic
Hana Muslic
Hana Muslic has been a public safety reporter for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018, covering everything from crime and courts to accidents, fires and natural disasters. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.
  Comments  