Madison police warn of ‘armed and dangerous’ man on the run after gun fight

Police are warning people in the metro-east to be on the look out for an “armed and dangerous” man they say was involved in a gun fight last month.

Oreido S. Morris, 25, of Madison, is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened around 5:10 p.m. on Aug. 27 in Madison, the Madison Police Department posted on Facebook.

According to the post, Morris was in a vehicle when he became involved in a gun fight with another person in another vehicle in the middle of the street in the 1500 block of Fourth Street.

During the incident, police said, each person used a long rifle, and the two fired more than 20 rounds at each other. No one was injured during the incident, but several homes and cars were struck by bullets.

Police stated in the post that Morris’ whereabouts were unknown but that the department continues to investigate leads.

On Sept. 19, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Morris with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, one count of reckless discharge of a firearm and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Anyone with information on the case or Morris’ whereabouts can call Madison police at 618-876-4300 or leave an anonymous tip at 618-877-1926.