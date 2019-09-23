Crime
Two armed robbers hit MotoMart in Breese, flee with cash
Police are searching for two people who robbed a gas station at gunpoint early Monday in Breese and fled with an undetermined amount of cash.
At around 12:52 a.m., two suspects parked a dark-blue sedan at a gas pump at the MotoMart on North Fourth Street in Breese, according to a news release from police. They entered the store, one wearing a clown mask and the other wearing a dark hoodie and carrying a backpack.
One suspect was armed with a black semi-automatic rifle and displayed the gun to the clerk, the release stated. The other suspect went behind the counter and emptied the cash register in the backpack before they both fled.
The clerk was not injured, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Breese Police Department at 618-526-7226 or Clinton County CrimeStoppers at 618-594-6666. Police are offering a $2,500 award for information that results in an arrest.
