Dupo police arrest three for retail theft, then recover weapons

Dupo police captured a person of interest in connection with a Sunday evening retail theft at a Dollar General store in East St. Louis.

During the arrest, police found two loaded weapons with extended magnums and a loaded magazine. East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry confirmed the incident.

“When our officers arrived, Dupo had the suspect outside of the car. In all, there were three adults and a juvenile in the vehicle,” Perry said.

During a search of the vehicle, police found a book bag in the driver’s side of the vehicle that contained two loaded firearms. One had 33 live rounds and one had 34 live rounds in it, Perry said.

“The drum had 48 live rounds in it,” Perry said.

The three adults were taken to jail and the juvenile to the juvenile detention center. Identities of the suspect’s are being withheld pending charges.