Body of Dupo man found in rural Jackson County

The body of a 37-year-old Dupo man was found in rural Ava over the weekend.

At 12:42 a.m. on Saturday, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies discovered the body of Edward H. Dudley, a news release from the sheriff’s department stated.

According to the release, an autopsy was to be scheduled. Attempts to reach the Jackson County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday afternoon were not successful.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department said it could not release any further information about the death investigation.

