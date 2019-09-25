Crime
Four charged in burglary at Granite City High School with help of community
71130858_369826787277666_2338357058526367620_n
Four men have been charged with burglary after police say Granite City citizens helped them find the alleged culprits.
On Sept. 11, Granite City police began investigating a burglary and attempted burglary at Granite City High School at 3101 Madison Ave., a release from the police department stated.
During the incident, several items were stolen from a car and from a cargo trailer, police say. The burglary was caught on camera by the school’s security system and police released surveillance footage in a video on their Facebook page.
“With the overwhelming support and assistance of the citizens of Granite City and the surrounding area, numerous possible suspects were identified and interviewed,” according to a police statement.
After the investigation concluded, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged the following men with two counts of burglary each:
- Anthony M. Smith, 18, of Granite City
- Michael D. Anderson, 18, of Granite City
- Blake C. Torres, 18, of Granite City
- Dalton C. Bridges, 19, East Carondelet
Bail for each man is $80,000. All four were in custody at the Madison County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.
Comments