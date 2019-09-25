Crime

Four charged in burglary at Granite City High School with help of community

Granite City

Four men have been charged with burglary after police say Granite City citizens helped them find the alleged culprits.

On Sept. 11, Granite City police began investigating a burglary and attempted burglary at Granite City High School at 3101 Madison Ave., a release from the police department stated.

During the incident, several items were stolen from a car and from a cargo trailer, police say. The burglary was caught on camera by the school’s security system and police released surveillance footage in a video on their Facebook page.

“With the overwhelming support and assistance of the citizens of Granite City and the surrounding area, numerous possible suspects were identified and interviewed,” according to a police statement.

After the investigation concluded, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged the following men with two counts of burglary each:

  • Anthony M. Smith, 18, of Granite City
  • Michael D. Anderson, 18, of Granite City
  • Blake C. Torres, 18, of Granite City
  • Dalton C. Bridges, 19, East Carondelet

Bail for each man is $80,000. All four were in custody at the Madison County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.

