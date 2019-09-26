Nashville High School superintendent arrested in hit-and-run

Driving performance declines when texting Five seconds is the average time your eyes are off the road while texting. At 55 mph, that's enough time to cover the length of a football field. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Five seconds is the average time your eyes are off the road while texting. At 55 mph, that's enough time to cover the length of a football field.

The 42-year old Superintendent of Nashville High School was arrested Sunday after police say he sideswiped a car and left the scene of the accident.

Bradley R. Turner, from Nashville, was charged by the Perry County Sheriff’s Department with improper lane usage, having an expired driver’s license, improper use of electronic communication device, and leaving the scene of an accident and vehicle damage.

A police report issued by the Perry County Sheriff’s Department shows Breanna L. Pelate was driving her 2014 Chevrolet Malibu on Illinois 154 when a 2016 Nissan Altima driven by Turner veered into her car. Turner, according to the police report, was traveling west and was distracted because he was using his cell phone.

Pelate could not move over to avoid a collision with Turner’s car “due to being on a bridge,” the police report said.

Turner’s car sideswiped the driver’s side of Pelate’s car. She lost control and spun around and into a ditch disabling her car.

Turner fled the scene, but was later located and arrested, the police report said. The accident occurred at Illinois 154 at approximately half mile west of Porcupine Road.

Turner could not immediately be reached for comment.