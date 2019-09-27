Woman dead following west Belleville shooting

Raw video from the scene of a shooting in Belleville Belleville police were on scene in the 3900 block of South Park Drive after being called to a shooting. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Belleville police were on scene in the 3900 block of South Park Drive after being called to a shooting.

Belleville police are investigating the shooting death of a woman at the 3900 block of South Park Drive Friday morning.

Police were called to the address on a wellness check at 7:04 a.m. When the arrived, a male subject identified as a person of interest surrendered to police. The woman’s body was then found inside the front door of the home.

It was the second shooting to occur on the street this week. On Monday, police responded to a shooting at the 4400 block of South Park. There was no fatality, however.

Belleville Police Capt. Mark Heffernan said from the scene that it is not currently believed that the shootings are related.

“There’s no more crime here than any other area of Belleville,” said Heffernan. “This kind of a crime is out of the norm for Belleville.”

As of 9 a.m., officers at the scene were awaiting a judge’s signature on a search warrant. In the meantime, police are not discussing motive, weapons, or the identity of the victim.