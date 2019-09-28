Collinsville woman fatally shot in St. Louis County home during dispute, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Collinsville woman died Friday night after she was shot in a north St. Louis County home, according to police.

The St. Louis County Police Department on Saturday identified the woman as 34-year-old Amy Wiseman.

Police said there had been a dispute between two people at a home in the 10200 block of Duke Drive. One of them shot a gun and struck Wiseman, who wasn’t involved in the argument, according to police.

Officers responded to the home around 9 p.m. Friday. Wiseman died at the scene.

Police described the person who shot the gun as a suspect, but as of Saturday afternoon, officers had not made an arrest. They said the homicide investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.