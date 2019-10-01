Former Alton police officer charged with criminal sexual abuse — again

SHARE COPY LINK

A former Alton police officer has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Jersey County.

Robert A. Albrecht, 72, of Godfrey, was charged Sept. 17, online court records indicate. According to the charging documents, the charge stems from an incident on July 1, and the alleged victims are three girls under age 18.

This is the second time he has faced sexual abuse charges.

Albrecht’s bail was $100,000, but he posted 10 percent bond Sept. 18. His preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 7.

According to the Alton Telegraph, Albrecht pleaded guilty to misdemeanor criminal sexual abuse in Madison County some time during the 1980s. Jersey County State’s Attorney Ben Goetten told the newspaper he is not a registered sex offender because his guilty plea was entered before the sex offender registry was created.

Albrecht was a sergeant with the Alton Police Department for 17 years before a 10-year-old girl accused him of sexually abusing her, the Telegraph reported. At the time of the allegations, he was placed on leave and retired one day before the charges were announced in July 1987.