Armed Alton man remains at large, is wanted on kidnapping and domestic abuse charges

SHARE COPY LINK

Police in Alton have asked for the public’s help in finding a man they say tried to force his wife into a wooded area in a park.

At about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Cody J. Eberlin, 33, of Alton, was seen forcing his wife, Alexis Eberlin, into the woods at Wood River Township Park at Storey Lane and Stanley Road, according to the Alton Police Department.

Multiple agencies including police from East Alton, Wood River, Bethalto, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Illinois State Police joined the Alton Police Department and multiple K9 units in the search for the two.

On Monday at 10 a.m., the husband and wife were located following a tip from a concerned citizen who saw them in the area, police said in a release. Alexis Eberlin was brought into safety, but her husband evaded police and has been on the run since.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

On Monday afternoon, Cody Eberlin was charged with one count of kidnapping, one count of aggravated domestic battery in addition to a single count of domestic battery levied Sunday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. His bail is set at $103,000.

Eberlin is a white man, approximately 6 feet and 2 inches tall, weighing about 190 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. As of Tuesday morning, he remained at large, Sgt. Emily Hejna of the Alton police said.

He is considered armed and dangerous, police said. No one who sees him should attempt to contact him directly.

Anyone with information can call the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505, or by dialing 9-1-1. Tips can also be provided via social media on the Alton Police Department’s Facebook or Twitter pages.