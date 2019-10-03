Jerseyville man heading to prison for the second time for sexual assault crimes

SHARE COPY LINK

A Jerseyville man has been sentenced to 25 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after admitting to sexually abusing an Alton boy.

Donald D. Davis, 50, pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal sexual assault in Madison County Court on Wednesday. He was charged on March 20.

According to a news release from State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons’ office, the abuse occurred from 2015 to 2016. Online court records indicate the victim was under age 13 at the time of the abuse.

An investigation by Alton police revealed that the abuse occurred at Davis’ friend’s home, and that the victim knew Davis prior to the abuse. The family was supportive of the plea agreement and resolved the matter without requiring a trial or testimony of the young victim, the release stated.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

This was not the first time Davis was found guilty of sexual abuse. In 1990, Davis was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual assault and served eight years in prison for the offense.

Davis was sentenced to two consecutive sentences of 12 1/2 years in prison, of which he must serve 85%. He will then be subject to a mandatory supervised release period of anywhere from three years to life.