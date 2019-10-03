East St. Louis man accused of sexually assaulting girlfriend’s daughter

SHARE COPY LINK

A 23-year-old man has been charged with predatory criminal sexual assault after police say he attempted to abuse his girlfriend’s daughter.

Christopher L. McNeal was charged Sept. 23 in St. Clair County Court.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 20, a woman came into the East St. Louis Police Department to report that her boyfriend, later identified as McNeal, had sexually assaulted her juvenile daughter while her daughter was upstairs in her bedroom in their home, a news release from the department stated.

The woman stated that while she was downstairs in the apartment cooking dinner, she asked her daughter to bring her a cellphone. According to police, when McNeal responded instead of her daughter, she became suspicious and went upstairs.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

There, she said she noticed McNeal was trying to pull her daughter’s pants up. The woman told police that after he left the apartment, her daughter told her McNeal had sexually assaulted her. The mother then drove her daughter to the department to file a report.

McNeal’s bail was set at $80,000. He remained in St. Clair County Jail as of Thursday evening.