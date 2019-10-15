Three charged in connection with Wood River phone store armed robbery

SHARE COPY LINK

Three Missouri men have been charged in connection with an armed robbery at a Verizon store in Wood River over the weekend.

The following men were charged in Madison County Court:

Isiah Morgan, 26, St. Louis, charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault, bail of $500,000

Tyrone R. Robinson, 26, Normandy, charged with armed robbery and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, bail of $500,000

Jardan L. Aaron, 21, St. Louis, charged with armed robbery, offenses relating to motor vehicles and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, bail of $500,000

About 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, Wood River police responded to a robbery in progress at the phone store at 623 Wesley Drive, a news release from the department stated. The caller reported two masked men went inside the store and one man was waiting outside in a car.

When officers arrived, the vehicle left the scene, the release stated. Wood River police and South Roxana police pursued the vehicle onto westbound Interstate 270 before following it into Missouri. The driver of the car attempted to elude the police vehicles and crashed into another car near Bellefontaine and Dunn roads in Spanish Lake.

The three men in the car attempted to flee on foot from the car, but were quickly caught. According to police, the car was stolen and evidence from the armed robbery and a handgun were recovered from the car.

Police identified Morgan as one of the men inside the store committing the robbery, and say he pointed a firearm at a Wood River police officer during the pursuit. Robinson was the other man police say was inside the store.

Aaron was identified as the person driving the stolen vehicle during the robbery, police said.

Robinson was already on probation after pleading guilty to committing a robbery of cellphones from the Wood River Wal-Mart on April 8, 2018.