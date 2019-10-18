Teen shot and killed at East St. Louis housing complex

A 17-year-old male was found shot to death in the John DeShields housing complex Friday morning.

The victim was identified by as Christopher Emerson of East St. Louis.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said Emerson was pronounced at 10:13 a.m. on the 1200 block of McCasland, the scene of the shooting.

Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Elbert Jennings said East St. Louis Police received a call at 9:26 a.m. that reported shots fired.

Police the found Emerson dead on the ground between buildings seven and eight, Jennings said.

A large crowd of residents gathered at the sight. Some hugged one another and cried, including Emerson’s mother, who was overcome with emotion.

Jennings said said police are working multiple leads into the shooting, though a motive hasn’t been identified. He would not discuss what evidence, if any, police collected at the scene.

East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry is encouraging anyone with information to call Illinois State Police at346-3990, East St. Louis Police at 482-6700, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371 TIPS