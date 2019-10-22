Burned body found in Jefferson County is that of woman missing since 2010, ISP says

Illinois State Police have confirmed that burned human remains found in rural Jefferson County in 2017 are that of a Woodstock woman who had been missing since 2010.

Benedetta “Beth” Bentley, 41, disappeared in May 2010 after a friend dropped her off at an Amtrak station in Centralia. Bentley was supposed to take the train back home to Woodstock, Illinois, near Chicago, but Amtrak had no records of her buying the ticket or boarding a train. She was reported missing shortly thereafter.

On Dec. 4, 2017, police found severely burned human remains in Jefferson County. On Tuesday, the body was positively identified as Bentley, according to a news release from ISP Zone 7 Investigations.

The results of the investigation have been forwarded to the Jefferson County State’s Attorney’s Office for review, the release stated.

