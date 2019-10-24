Crime

Woman found unresponsive in Madison County Jail as Illinois state police investigate

Madison County

Illinois State Police said it is investigating after a woman was found unresponsive at the Madison County Jail over the weekend.

Just after 2 p.m. on Saturday, staff at the jail were summoned to a cell regarding an unresponsive 32-year-old woman, a news release from Lt. Mark Doiron stated. Jail staff performed CPR on the woman and she was eventually transported to a St. Louis-area hospital, where she remained alive but unresponsive on Thursday afternoon.

Initial findings of the investigation indicate that the woman may have attempted suicide, Doiron stated. The investigation continued Thursday. Once completed, the results will be turned over to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office for further review.

ISP said it could not release further information on Thursday.

Profile Image of Hana Muslic
Hana Muslic
Hana Muslic has been a public safety reporter for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018, covering everything from crime and courts to accidents, fires and natural disasters. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.
