Crime

Belleville man charged with six counts of child porn possession

John Wells, of Belleville
John Wells, of Belleville St. Clair County Jail

A Belleville man has been charged with possessing child pornography in St. Clair County Court.

John Wells, 49, was charged with six counts of the felony crime on Oct. 19, charging documents state. He was in police custody at St. Clair County Jail on Thursday with bail of $100,000.

According to the charging documents, on Oct. 17, police discovered multiple photos of children under 18 in lewd depictions on Wells’ computer.

Wells’ next court appearance is a preliminary hearing on Friday.

Profile Image of Hana Muslic
Hana Muslic
Hana Muslic has been a public safety reporter for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018, covering everything from crime and courts to accidents, fires and natural disasters. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.
  Comments  