Crime
Belleville man charged with six counts of child porn possession
A Belleville man has been charged with possessing child pornography in St. Clair County Court.
John Wells, 49, was charged with six counts of the felony crime on Oct. 19, charging documents state. He was in police custody at St. Clair County Jail on Thursday with bail of $100,000.
According to the charging documents, on Oct. 17, police discovered multiple photos of children under 18 in lewd depictions on Wells’ computer.
Wells’ next court appearance is a preliminary hearing on Friday.
