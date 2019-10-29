Police investigating another fatal shooting in East St. Louis

A 27- year old man is the latest to lose his life to gun violence in East St. Louis.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye, Sr. Identified the victim as Rico Stringer of the 2100 block of Cleveland Avenue in East St. Louis.

Illinois State Police Sgt. Jarron Riley said police received a 911 call at 1:06 a.m. that there was “a man down” at the 490 block of North 25th Street. Dye said Stringer had been shot and was pronounced dead less than an hour later at Touchette Regional Hispital in Centreville.

Riley said police are in the early stages of their investigation and that they have not identified a suspect or motive.

Riley said he could not discuss the details about what police collected at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this apparent homicide is urged to call East St. Louis police at 618-482-6767, Illinois State Police at 346-3990 or Crime Stoppers at 866- 371 - TIPS, an anonymous line that pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.