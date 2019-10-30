Multiple police agencies nab suspect in fiery police standoff in Du Quoin

One person is in custody following a police standoff that involved a house fire in Du Quoin early Wednesday.

At 6:30 a.m., Illinois State Police wrote in a news release that it was on the scene of an active police investigation and fire in the 700 block of North Division Street with the Du Quoin Police Department, Du Quoin Fire Department, Perry County Sheriff’s Department and Pinckneyville Police Department. According to WSIL, law enforcement agencies had been there since at least 5 a.m.

Police told WSIL that a suspect was armed and firing shots in their direction. At the same time, fire crews were also battling a blaze at the house which was the last-known location of the suspect.

The suspect had been arrested by 6:37 a.m., according to the ISP release. Perry County Sheriff Steve Bareis told WSIL that there were no injuries in the incident.

The investigation into the incident remained active Wednesday morning.