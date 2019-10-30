O’Fallon man charged with nine counts of child sex abuse crimes

An O’Fallon man faces multiple felony charges after police say he sexually assaulted and abused a minor.

Eric Richardson, 39, was charged with the following crimes in St. Clair County Court on Wednesday:

four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault of a family member under age 18

three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a family member under age 18

one count of indecent solicitation of a child

one count of grooming.

According to the O’Fallon Police Department, Richardson was arraigned on the charges and taken into custody at the St. Clair County Jail.

O’Fallon police said it would not release any further information on the case in order to protect the identity of the victim.