One person in critical condition following shooting at Granite City home

One person is in critical condition following a shooting at a home in Granite City over the weekend.

About 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, Granite City officers were called to the 2600 block of Hodges Avenue for the report of shots fired, police said.

At the house, police found one person shot multiple times and concluded that a possible suspect had fled the scene, police said. The victim was transported to a St. Louis hospital and is being treated for critical injuries.

Det. Lt. Nick Novacich of the police department said the department is still investigating.

“Due to the nature of the offense and the pending investigation, the Granite City Police Department cannot release any details of the case at this time,” he said.