Collinsville man shot in St. Louis following Halloween party, police say no arrests yet

St. Louis police continue to search for the gunman who killed an Illinois man outside a downtown nightclub.

Authorities say 38-year-old Mark Schlemmer of Collinsville, Illinois, was shot about 2:15 a.m. Friday on North 15th Street, near the Europe night club.

That night, Schlemmer had attended a party at the City Museum and then gone to the nightclub in costume, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Laura Jarvis, Schlemmer’s ex-wife and mother to his teenage daughters, told the newspaper that she was told Schlemmer had been the passenger in a car when someone in another car pulled up beside them and opened fire.

St. Louis police have said customers were leaving the bar when the shooting occurred. Jarvis said Schlemmer’s friend who was planning on driving him home said he was the intended target, but that he had not seen any fight or confrontation in the club.

Police said the gunman struck at least two parked cars while trying to leave the shooting scene, then ran off, leaving the car behind. The suspect remains at large, and a description has not been released to the public.

A GoFundMe fundraiser for Schlemmer’s two teenage daughters had raised more than $20,000 by Monday afternoon. On the page, longtime friend Jimmy Ford wrote that 18-year-old Sierra will have “the responsibility of dealing with more than she should ever have to at such a young age” being his next-of-kin. The GoFundMe is to raise money for the expenses she and the rest of the family will incur.

According to Ford, funeral arrangements cannot be made as the investigation on the case is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the St. Louis Police Department’s homicide division at 314-444-5371 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.