Waterloo man accused of sexually abusing young girl several times since 2012

Waterloo

A Waterloo man has been charged with 11 felony sex crimes after police say he spent seven years abusing a female family member.

Jeremy C. Van Eck, 32, was charged with the following crimes in Monroe County Court in October:

  • four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault with a victim under 13
  • six counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse with a victim who is a family member under 18
  • criminal sexual assault with a victim who is a family member under 18

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, the first alleged incidents occurred between October 2012 and November 2013. The abuse continued between October 2014 and November 2015, December 2017 and June 2018 and again the past two years until it was reported to deputies on Sept. 30.

Monroe County Judge Dennis Doyle set a bail of $100,000 for Van Eck. After his arrest, the sheriff’s department said, he posted bond and was released.

