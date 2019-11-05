Man who robbed Belleville grocery store at large, may be armed

Police are looking for a man they say robbed the Belleville Food Mart on Centreville Avenue Monday night.

The suspect was carrying a black hand gun, the store clerk told police.

The clerk, whom police didn’t identify, described the suspect as a white male wearing a dark gray hooded sweat shirt, a black mask and blue jeans. He is approximately 5-10 to 6-feet tall with a slim build, according to the clerk.

The man was holding a gray plastic grocery bag.

St. Clair County Sheriff’s Capt. Bruce Fleshren said deputies responded to the store at 1424 Centreville Ave. Monday. The 31-year-old clerk told police when they arrived that he had just been robbed, Fleshren said.

“The suspect aimed the firearm several times at the clerk while he was behind the counter,” Fleshren said.

He then left southbound on foot with an undetermined amount of money. There were no injuries, Fleshren said..

Belleville officers and St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputies searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspect, Fleshren said.

Anyone with any information, or who can identify the suspect is urged to call the St. Clair County sheriff’s Department at 618-825-5204