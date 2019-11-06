Suspect in Pike County armed robbery later spotted in Grafton, Caseyville

Law enforcement officers in Pike County, Illinois, are asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect they say is on the run and has been spotted in the metro-east.

On Oct. 16, a masked man dressed in all black entered the Jiffi Stop in Barry, Illinois, and displayed a handgun, a news release from the Pike County Sheriff’s Department stated. The man demanded money, cigarettes and lottery tickets. The man was also wearing gloves.

Upon investigation, police determined the man had parked his car across the street from the Jiffi Stop in a carwash bay, the news release stated. Surveillance cameras captured images of the car and of the man’s face.

The vehicle is a 2008, 2009, or 2010 silver Honda Accord without a license plate and with a sunroof and tinted windows. According to the release, the car appears to have extensive hail damage to the trunk area.

The sheriff’s department contacted the Illinois State Lottery and discovered that the man had scanned the stolen lottery tickets in Pittsfield, Brussels, Grafton and Caseyville. In Grafton, further surveillance footage was able to give more of a glimpse of the man.

Anyone with information can contact Chief Deputy Zack Orr at 217-242-0106, Sgt. Matt Frazier at 217-242-8613 or Pike County Crimestoppers at 217-285-1500.