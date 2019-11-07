Crime

Bethalto man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting three minors

Madison County

A 45-year-old man has admitted to sexually assaulting three minors in his Bethalto home, starting eight years ago.

Eric B. Rusk was charged on May 12, 2017, with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. On Thursday, he pleaded guilty to all three of the charges — one for each of his victims, a news release from State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons’ office stated.

According to the release, a police investigation determined that Rusk had abused three juvenile females in his Bethalto home beginning in 2011. All of the victims were under age 13 at the time of the assault.

The plea agreement was reached after consultation with the victims and their families.

“In cases of sexual assault, it is required that children testify at trial, which can often be difficult for young victims,” the news release stated. “This plea sends the defendant to prison for a substantial period of time.”

Rusk must serve 85 percent of a 21-year prison sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He will also have to register as a sex offender for hte rest of his life.

