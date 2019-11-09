Crime
Red Bud mechanic faces felony deceptive practice charge
A 46-year-old Red Bud mechanic has been charged in connection with a St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department investigation regarding his banking transactions.
Eric C. Zimmerman surrendered to authorities on Friday on a felony charge of deceptive practice, the sheriff’s department said.
“The charges stem from a St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department investigation that started in July of 2018 regarding allegations of falsely depositing checks and allegedly writing a bad check,” the department said in a news release.
Kevin Kubitschek, a Belleville attorney representing Zimmerman, declined to comment on the case on Saturday.
Zimmerman has been the focus of stories aired by KSKD-Channel 5 regarding several customers who complained about Zimmerman’s handling of vehicle repairs.
Zimmerman was released after posting bail on a $45,000 bond.
Comments