Red Bud mechanic faces felony deceptive practice charge

Eric Zimmerman St. Clair County Sheriff's Department

A 46-year-old Red Bud mechanic has been charged in connection with a St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department investigation regarding his banking transactions.

Eric C. Zimmerman surrendered to authorities on Friday on a felony charge of deceptive practice, the sheriff’s department said.

“The charges stem from a St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department investigation that started in July of 2018 regarding allegations of falsely depositing checks and allegedly writing a bad check,” the department said in a news release.

Kevin Kubitschek, a Belleville attorney representing Zimmerman, declined to comment on the case on Saturday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Zimmerman has been the focus of stories aired by KSKD-Channel 5 regarding several customers who complained about Zimmerman’s handling of vehicle repairs.

Zimmerman was released after posting bail on a $45,000 bond.