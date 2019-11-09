Crime

Red Bud mechanic faces felony deceptive practice charge

Eric Zimmerman
Eric Zimmerman St. Clair County Sheriff's Department

A 46-year-old Red Bud mechanic has been charged in connection with a St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department investigation regarding his banking transactions.

Eric C. Zimmerman surrendered to authorities on Friday on a felony charge of deceptive practice, the sheriff’s department said.

“The charges stem from a St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department investigation that started in July of 2018 regarding allegations of falsely depositing checks and allegedly writing a bad check,” the department said in a news release.

Kevin Kubitschek, a Belleville attorney representing Zimmerman, declined to comment on the case on Saturday.

Zimmerman has been the focus of stories aired by KSKD-Channel 5 regarding several customers who complained about Zimmerman’s handling of vehicle repairs.

Zimmerman was released after posting bail on a $45,000 bond.

