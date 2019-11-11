Man shoots at East St. Louis Police, is hit by return fire

Illinois State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at the Orr-Weathers housing complex in East St. Louis Sunday night.

According to state police, East St. Louis police officers responded to several 911 calls from residents that a man was in the area carrying a weapon at about 7:19 p.m.

After a brief search of the area, they located the person of interest, who drew a weapon and fired on the officers. The officers identified themselves before returning fire, according to an ISP statement. The suspect was hit by the return fire.

Officers gave aid to the suspect before calling an ambulance, which transported him to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries. No officers are bystanders were injured, police said.

The name of the alleged offender has not being released, pending further charges.

Since East St. Louis officers were involved in the shooting, the Illinois State Police will conduct an independent investigation.