Crime

Belleville woman charged with beating man in the head with a hammer

A Belleville woman faces felony charges in St. Clair County Court after allegedly attacking a man with a hammer last week.

Deanna J. Giddings-Davis, 42, was charged on Nov. 7 with one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count of domestic battery.

According to the charging documents, Giddings-Davis struck the man, who lives with her, in the head with a hammer several times. The incident happened sometime between Nov. 3 and Nov. 4. The condition of the man is unknown.

Giddings-Davis was arrested by Belleville police and remained in custody at St. Clair County Jail on Monday afternoon. Her bail is $45,000.

Profile Image of Hana Muslic
Hana Muslic
Hana Muslic has been a public safety reporter for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018, covering everything from crime and courts to accidents, fires and natural disasters. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.
