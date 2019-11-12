East St. Louis man charged in weekend police shooting

A 41-year old East St. Louis resident has been formally accused of firing his gun at police officers during a confrontation Sunday night.

Trevor E. King, of the 1300 block of North 44th Street was charged in St. Louis County Court with aggravated discharge of a weapon. According to the charging documents, King knowingly discharged a .357 magnum in the direction of the officers, who were dispatched to the Orr-Weathers public housing complex after numerous 911 calls Sunday at 7:19 p.m.

The housing complex is in the the 1400 block of Missouri Avenue. Residents there called to report that a man was walking in the area, openly displaying his gun.

Three officers did a brief search before finding King and identifying themselves as police. They say King shot at them, which drew the officers’ return fire. King was wounded and received treatment from the officers before being transported by ambulance to a St. Louis Hospital with non-threatening injuries, Illinois State Police Lt. Calvin Brown said.

State police conducted an independent investigation and determined the officer was in the right in discharging his duty-issued firearm.

King was still in the hospital as of Monday night. His bail has been set at $250,000.