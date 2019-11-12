Crime

Police in standoff with man at Columbia laundromat

COLUMBIA

Columbia Police and Illinois State Police are waiting out a man they believed has barricaded himself in the bathroom of a local laundromat.

The 30-year-old man was reported to be missing and troubled by his girlfriend at about 3:30 p.m., police said. Roads around Big Al’s Dirty Laundry, 125 West Locust Street in Columbia, have been blocked off. Police believe the man may have a gun.

This is a breaking news story. Details will be reported as they are available.

