Cahokia man accused of hitting woman, then pulled a gun on police

A domestic disturbance call ended with an arrest after a Cahokia turned his gun on the police officers who responded.

Gregory Harmon, 62, was charged Thursday with assault to a police officer, domestic battery, aggrivated battery and possession of a firearm without a FOID card. His bail was set at $25,000.

Cahokia Police Chief Dave Landmann said officers were called to Fox Meadow Drive at 11:32 a.m. on Tuesday. As they approached the house, they saw several men and women arguing.

“One male was being uncooperative and the officer was attempting to calm the other down,” Landmann said.

According to police, an agitated Harmon then struck one of the women within view of the officer, who immediately attempted to make an arrest. A struggled followed at which point Harmon pulled a gun on the officer.

“The officer was able to restrain him until assistance arrived and he was placed under arrest,” Landmann said.

Landmann confirmed police took possession of the gun at the scene. The officer was not injured.