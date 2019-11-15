TV crews track car stolen in Belleville, recovered in St. Louis

A Volkswagen stolen in Belleville was tracked by airborne television crews Friday morning and the vehicle was recovered by police in North St. Louis after the suspect abandoned the vehicle.

The suspect driving the car remains on the loose.

“A subject was taken into custody, however officers were unable to determine if it was the same subject that fled the stolen vehicle in the 4400 block of Lee,” St. Louis Police Sgt. Keith Barrett said in an email. “As such, he was released without charges.”

Belleville Police Lt. Todd Keilbach said the Volkswagen was reported stolen about 6:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of Celebration Park Circle in Belleville. The owner had been letting the car “warm up” at the time of the theft.

Belleville police spotted the car on westbound Illinois 15 and started chasing it when the driver did not stop for police. The pursuit was abandoned in East St. Louis at the Eads Bridge, Keilbach said.

The speeds reached during the pursuit in East St. Louis were not available. Barrett said St. Louis officers were not involved in the chase.

The case remains under investigation and Keilbach said Belleville officers will work with St. Louis officers.