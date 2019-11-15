Veteran East St. Louis policeman pleads guilty to taking thousands in overtime pay

A former East St. Louis Police sergeant pleaded guilty in federal court for the Southern District of Illinois to collecting thousands of dollars in overtime pay he didn’t earn.

How much additional pay he took, exactly, remains in dispute.

Mario Fennoy, 48, of Lebanon, stood before Chief U.S. District Judge Nancy Rosenstengal, wearing a black two-piece suit with his attorney standing to the right of him. He spoke in soft tones as he told the court he understands the charges against him.

Fennoy, a 21-year veteran of the East St. Louis Police Department, then admitted to receiving more than $10,000 of federal program funds from roughly April 2017 through March of 2018. Some of those funds used to pay his fraudulent overtime came were funded by grants from the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Marshal Service.

But the prosecution believes he took at least $130,000 through more than 50 bogus requests claiming more than 200 hours or overtime. During that time, his salary jumped from $69,382 to more than $200,000.

Prosecutor Norman Smith said the amount of fraudlent overtime Fennoy collected will be argued during the sentencing hearing on Feb. 27. Fennoy could face up to 10 years in federal prison without parole, $250,000 in restitution payments and a $100 assessment fee. He also may have to serve up to three years of supervised release.

Fennoy has been allowed to remain free while awaiting his day in court. Talmage Newton, Fennoy’s St. Louis attorney, asked the judge to allow Fennoy remain free until sentencing.

The lawyer argued that Fennoy has been cooperative and was not a flight risk or danger to the community. He also has a wife, who was the only family present at Friday’s hearing, and a young child, Newton said.

“He has been fully compliant,” Newton said to Rosenstengal. “He voluntarily made it to every appointment. He appeared, voluntarily, here today.”

Smith didn’t object and Rosenthal granted Fennoy his release until February.

Fennoy made no comment, but Netwon said after the plea hearing that his client is regretful.

“Mario has accepted responsibility for his actions,” Newton said. “He has spent his life dedicated to public service to his country and community, first with the United States Army, and for the last 24 years to the city of East St. Louis.

“Mario regrets this betrayal of the public trust. He apologizes to the East St. Louis citizens and police department for his conduct.”