Belleville man charged with murder after weekend shooting in Granite City

A 19-year-old Belleville man has been charged with first-degree murder following a fatal shooting in Granite City on Nov. 3.

Willie Lee Matthews Jr. of the 100 block of Lauren Circle in Belleville, is being held without bond at the Madison County Jail.

According to Granite City Police, officers responded to reported shots fired in the 2600 block of Hodges Avenue at about 2:45 Sunday. When they arrived, they found Charles L. Cooper, 23, of St. Louis, with multiple gunshot wounds. Cooper was taken to a St. Louis hospital, where he died after “extensive treatment,” police said.

Madison County Judge Richard Tognarelli issued a warrant and Matthews was taken into police custody without incident.

Police said they can provide no further details pending ongoing investigation.