Shiloh man charged with robbing man who arranged to buy video game system from him

A Shiloh man faces multiple charges after police say he robbed a man he was supposed to meet for a private sale.

Fairview Heights police were called in reference to a robbery Monday night in the parking lot of a business, a news release from the department stated. There, a man told them he had been robbed while meeting another man to buy a video game system during a sale that had been arranged through an app.

Upon investigation, and with assistance from the Belleville Police Department, police found Brandon E. Curren, 21, and arrested him during a traffic stop in connection with the incident, the release stated.

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Curren on Wednesday with robbery, aggravated battery, burglary and criminal damage to property. His bail was set at $75,000, and he was still in custody at the St. Clair County Jail as of Wednesday evening.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The Fairview Heights Police Department reminded the public to use precautions when meeting people to conduct business transactions that have been arranged online, and that the department has a designated spot for “Safe Exchanges” in its front parking lot.