East St. Louis shooting leaves man hospitalized

A man was shot in the leg in East St. Louis early Thursday by a woman and he remains hospitalized, police said.

Police did not release the man’s name and his medical condition was not immediately available.

East St. Louis Police Capt. Cantrell Patterson confirmed the victim was shot by a female but so far no one has been charged in the case.

Patterson said a call came into the police department at 2:17 a.m. “in reference to a male victim who was shot in the leg.”

The car he was riding in was making its way toward Belleville when it was intercepted by Belleville police.

Belleville Police stopped the car and learned the victim inside was suffering from a gunshot wound, Belleville Police said.

Belleville Police notified EMS and the victim was taken to a local hospital.

Patterson said the victim was taken to St. Louis University Hospital.

Police have not said whether they know the motive for the shooting.

Patterson said the investigation is continuing and further details are not available, including the neighborhood where the man was shot.